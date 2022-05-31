Delicious Adventure: Ambler Farm’s Inaugural Outstanding on the Farm Event

Be one of only 50 guests to indulge in the inaugural evening of Ambler Farm’s new “Outstanding on the Farm” dinner series, a delicious adventure with a memorable sense of place launching this Saturday, June 4 from 6-10 p.m.
Ambler Farm plans to host one intimate dinner every year, each one featuring a different celebrated local chef and situated in a new location from amongst the farm’s 22-acre property — a field of sunflowers, the iconic Red Barn, a sunken garden, an awning of colorful trees — as the backdrop for the long table dinner that will change based on the season. This year, the first dinner will be held on the field in front of the Red Barn in collaboration with Baldanza at The Schoolhouse.
Every plate will tell a story using ingredients sourced from Ambler Farm and other local spots. Every sip will be designed to enhance the dish and this special moment around the table with old and new friends celebrating the inspiring connection between the land and one other.
In addition to Baldanza’s menu incorporating ingredients grown mere feet from the table where they’ll dine, guests will enjoy award-winning cheeses from Cato Corner Farm, fresh breads from 123Dough Breads and wine pairings from Edward James Winery in Stonington.
Menu
To Start
Pink Peppercorn and Herb Infused Ricotta on Crostini
Drizzled with local honey, herbs from Ambler Farm
Curated Tasting of Cato Corner Farmstead Cheeses with 123Dough Breads
Dutch Farmstead, Womanchego, Aged Bloomsday
Farm to glass signature cocktail
First
Baldanza Signature Beet Salad — Red and golden beets, toasted pistachios, Medjool dates, string beans, apples, citrus wedges topped with goat cheese
Second
Potato Leek Vichyssoise Shooters topped with Ambler Farm chives and edible flowers
Third
Pappardelle Bolognese with hand-dipped ricotta and fresh Parmesan
Fourth
Baldanza Crispy Parmesan Chicken With sautéed local spinach
To Finish
Angela’s Carrot Cake with Fresh Berry Sauce Coffee and tea service
All courses are paired with wines from Jonathan Edwards Winery in Stonington.
Visit the Ambler Farm website to learn more and register.