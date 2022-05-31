Rotary Restores Town Green Gazebo, Wilton’s “Heart & Symbol,” and Memorializes Bud Boucher [VIDEO]

The Rotary Club of Wilton built the Town Green Gazebo in 1988 and gifted the structure to the Town of Wilton on Memorial Day of that year. Since then, the Gazebo has been the gathering place for the community and an anchor in Wilton Center around which events are held, where groups meet up and a visible location Wiltonians use as a marker. As a recent note from the Wilton Chamber of Commerce pointed out, “It is, in a way, the heart and symbol of Wilton Center.”

Now, 34 years later, the Rotary Club has rebuilt and restored the gazebo to its original glory so that many more generations can continue to gather and create memories at the Town Green. On Friday, May 27, the organization rededicated the structure to Henry “Bud” Boucher, a Wilton Rotary Club founding member and longtime Wilton resident who was involved in and gave much to numerous town organizations before he passed away in January 2021. Watch our video story, here…