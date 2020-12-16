Arthur J. Wall Memorial Scholarship Fund Awards Stay at Home in Wilton

Wilton resident Kevin Wall recently announced the 2020 recipient of the Arthur J. Wall Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund Community Outreach Program is Stay at Home in Wilton.

“The Arthur J. Wall Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund is thrilled to continue our Community Outreach Program and award Stay At Home Wilton $5,000 from the proceeds of our annual September golf outing. The golf outing is our only fundraiser and, beginning in 2012, we started to give back to other 501 (c)(3) organizations who help Wiltonians and the larger Wilton area–to date we have awarded over $65,000 to non-profits and simply could not do it without the golfers who play and friends and businesses who support our outing each year. We are very grateful for the support we receive each year and pleased to help out other organizations who give so much to others,” Wall said.

Sally Maraventano Kirmser, president of Stay at Home in Wilton said the support is very special. “This donation means so much to our organization and is so personal since Sue Wall has been a volunteer with Stay at Home in Wilton for many years. It is so fitting that the legacy of the fund is now helping seniors who were contemporaries and friends of Art and Sue.”

Stay at Home in Wilton is celebrating 10 years of supporting a vibrant senior community in Wilton. Stay at Home in Wilton offers seniors supportive services and resources, along with social and educational programs that unite its members as a community and enhance their efforts to remain active, independent and connected.

Past recipients of the annual $5,000 gift have been Special Olympics of Connecticut, Trackside Teen Center, Wilton Police Gift Fund, Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Wilton Student Financial Aid Committee, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Wilton Children’s Library and Child Guidance Center of Lower Fairfield County.