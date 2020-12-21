Wilton Library Temporarily Suspends In-Person Appointments, Expands Drive-Thru Service

Due to the current spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution, the Wilton Library is temporarily suspending its Express Services appointment hours beginning Monday, Dec. 21. Library officials say the move is being taken “to keep patrons, the community, and library employees safe.”

In its place, the library is expanding its Drive-Thru Window hours beginning Monday; the hours will be Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Express Services appointments will resume following an assessment of the COVID conditions resulting from holiday gatherings.

During the holiday recess, the building will also undergo a planned deep cleaning.

The library, including the Drive-Thru Window, will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1.