WHS Senior Athletes Sign with Division I Schools

Congratulations to the Wilton High School athletes who have signed their national letters of intent to play Division I athletics next year:
Michelle Prario: Boston University, Field Hockey
Rory Hess: Holy Cross, Swimming
Davis Cote: University of Vermont, Cross Country and Track
Shelby Dejana: Lehigh University, Track and Field
Michael Coffey: Sacred Heart University, Football
Matthew Gulbin: Wake Forest University, Football
Congratulations – great students – great athletes and great young people with a world of potential!