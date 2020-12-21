WHS Senior Athletes Sign with Division I Schools

Congratulations to the Wilton High School athletes who have signed their national letters of intent to play Division I athletics next year:

Michelle Prario:  Boston University, Field Hockey

Rory Hess:  Holy Cross, Swimming

Davis Cote:  University of Vermont, Cross Country and Track

Shelby Dejana:  Lehigh University, Track and Field

Michael Coffey:  Sacred Heart University, Football

Matthew Gulbin:  Wake Forest University, Football

