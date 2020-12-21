WHS Senior Athletes Sign with Division I Schools

Congratulations to the Wilton High School athletes who have signed their national letters of intent to play Division I athletics next year:

Michelle Prario: Boston University, Field Hockey

Rory Hess: Holy Cross, Swimming

Davis Cote: University of Vermont, Cross Country and Track

Shelby Dejana: Lehigh University, Track and Field

Michael Coffey: Sacred Heart University, Football

Matthew Gulbin: Wake Forest University, Football