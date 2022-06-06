ASML Announces $200 Million Investment and 1,000 New Jobs in Wilton

Last week, ASML made an announcement about investing in and expanding its Wilton facility — an announcement significant enough to warrant the presence of the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves joined ASML CEO and President Peter Wennink at the semiconductor equipment manufacturer’s headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands to announce ASML’s $200 million expansion of their Wilton facility.

In a press release on the U.S. Commerce Department’s website, the Biden Administration touted the announcement as complementary to the Bipartisan Innovation Act, “legislation that would invest $52 billion in the research, development, and production of semiconductors in the United States” being considered in Congress.

The Wilton location is ASML’s largest research and development, and manufacturing site in the U.S. The company said the expansion will add 1,000 new jobs to its already 2,000-strong workforce over the next two years.

ASML Wilton’s cleanrooms, labs, and offices are the result of $100 million invested by the company, according to the release. The U.S. headquarters are a design, engineering, and production center that develops the machines “necessary to create advanced chips to meet increasing global demand.”

“Since day one, the Biden administration has pledged to revitalize our domestic manufacturing economy and keep our country safe. Achieving these goals starts and ends with advanced semiconductors made right here in the United States,” Graves said. “Semiconductors power everything from our homes and cars to lifesaving military and medical technology. ASML is a valued member of the coalition of private sector companies from around the globe who are choosing the United States as their home for semiconductors, and for that, we are immensely grateful. We need to build on this momentum by getting the Bipartisan Innovation Act to the President’s Desk for signature because it is critical to our economic and national security.”

“The semiconductor industry’s growth continues apace. To meet projected demand in the years ahead ASML is investing in infrastructure and people. Our Wilton, CT office is a good example of that investment and one of several sites in the US that are fundamental to ASML’s success,” Winnick said.