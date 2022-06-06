Wilton Real Estate Report (May 27-June 2, 2022): Above-Average Prices Dominate Latest Property Transfers

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 27-June 2, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eleven residential properties transferred to new owners.

Six of the properties sold well above the million-dollar mark. The highest selling price was $2.35 million.

Five homes were sold between $700,00 and $930,000.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.



GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

34 Blueberry Hill Place: Richard M. Messina (TR) to Shawn Lewis and Morgan Verdi, for $1,276,000

43 Rockhouse Road: John Allen (EST) to Kelly and Kevin Keogan, for $817,000

158 Linden Tree Road: Russell R. and Anontella Schmidt to Benjamin Nager, for $1,310,000

15 Nutmeg Lane: James W. Crimmins to Jamie E. and Robert W. Scott, for $916,000

5 Crown Pond Lane: Sharon G. Thawley to David Van Steenkiste, for $827,500

271 Rivergate Drive: 271 Rivergate Holdings, LLC, to Gregory and Janine M. Pagello, for $1,635,000

195 Deer Run Road: Jennifer H. Walker to Zhong Zheng, for $700,000

16 Bristol Place: Ronald R. and Mary A. Pagoto to Victoria U. and Anastacio N. Teodoro, III, for $930,000

231 Cannon Road: Dogan Joaquin Perese to Craig Gartner (TR), for $2,350,000

121 Whipstick Road: David T. and Janice C. Hapke to Alexander and Michelle Shafiro, for $1,085,000

420 Sturges Ridge Road: Robert Ge and Jan Tsien to Gregory A. Oehley and Erin B. Gordon, for $1,525,000