ASML Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Open Jobs, Immediate Hiring at Indeed Event This Week [SPONSORED POST]

American manufacturing is booming, yet companies are struggling to find and hire talent, with as many as 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030 due to an ever-expanding skills gap.

Wilton’s own high-tech employer ASML finds itself at the intersection of these trends, but within the semiconductor industry that is experiencing an all-time high, as society, businesses and consumers increasingly rely on digital technology to work, live and play.

Last month, ASML shared with investors that it sees significant growth opportunities, projecting annual revenue in 2025 between approximately $27 billion and $34 billion, with a gross margin between approximately 54% and 56%.

ASML recognizes one of the key success factors to meeting customer demand from the likes of Intel and Samsung is attracting and retaining the right talent, and is taking a proactive, customized approach to showcase its career opportunities.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 14, ASML will hold virtual interviews on Indeed with the desire to make immediate hires. Job seekers who join will learn more about the company, available roles, and career training programs, and will interview directly with hiring managers.

“We’ve had people start at junior roles who have been fast-tracked to leadership, with training and education reimbursement,” says Susan Hibbard, recruitment marketing at ASML. “Nothing is off-limits and you can learn and move around to multiple functional areas — your ambition is the only limitation to where you take your career at ASML.”

With more than 200 open positions across a wide array of competencies, such as assembly, production engineering, logistics, optical technicians, and additional engineering roles, there is an opportunity for nearly anyone with the right growth mindset, soft skills and attitude. ASML has hired teachers, nurses, nail- and eyeglass technicians, the list goes on and may surprise you.

