Track and Turf Repairs at “Finish Line,” Fields Expected to Reopen End of Week

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice released an update on Tuesday announcing the effort to repair the storm-damaged stadium track and field is “nearly at the finish line.” She said that the Veterans Memorial Stadium track and turf field are expected to reopen on Friday, Oct. 15 after they had been closed to clean off mud and debris washed onto the surface during Tropical Storm Ida and replace the coconut husk infill that had been washed away.

The final steps include treating the field to sanitize it. That process will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 13-14. Vanderslice said that sanitation will require an extra day because of moisture on the field in the morning, and the field must be dry in order to apply the materials.

Lilly Field was also impacted after some of the coconut husk infill was washed away. Work crews have begun installing additional infill on the Lilly turf field and, weather permitting, will finish that process on Tuesday, Oct. 19. During this time period, Lilly Field will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Oct. 13-15, and Monday-Tuesday Oct. 18-19; public access is available only after 5 p.m. on those days. The field will be open to the public all day on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17.

Vanderslice thanked residents for their “continued patience.”