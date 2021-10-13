Wilton Land Use Department to Begin Digitization of Microfiche

The Wilton Land Use Department has begun work on a project to digitize and provide online access to its physical records. The project will start with the scanning of historical Building and Health Department permits currently stored on microfiche at the Town Annex.

From Thursday, Oct. 14 through the end of November, members of the public are advised that some historical Building and Health Department records may not be available for walk-in viewing and access as they may be in the process of being scanned. If a record is unavailable, Town staff will be able to email a copy of the record to the requestor by the end of the next business day.

Document scanning is one of the means the Town has employed over the last five years to modernize Town government through increased digitalization and online access. Converting paper to digital records has the additional benefit of reducing the space needs in Town buildings. This year, the Wilton Town Clerk completed the scanning of all its land records which are now available online for review and download through COTT Systems. For more information, visit Land Records on the Town of Wilton website.

The Town has engaged Scan-Optics LLC of Manchester, CT to provide scanning services.

For more information, contact Rachel Matthews in the Building Department at 203.563.0177 or via email.