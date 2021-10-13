Wilton Students Rehearse Under Broadway Star’s Baton

Orchestra students at Wilton High School enjoyed a special visit earlier this month from a true Broadway star. Dan Micciche, the Musical Director of the Broadway musical Wicked visited the ensemble during its rehearsal after he learned that the students were planning to perform songs from the show in their upcoming “Orchestra Spooktacular” concert.

During his Oct. 5 visit, he offered feedback, insight, and encouragement for improving the group’s performance. Micciche, who played Mary Sunshine in Chicago for over 2,000 performances before taking up the baton for Wicked, shared anecdotes about his life in the musical theater world and encouraged students to actively hone their interpersonal skills in addition to their musical talents, reminding them that “Relationships are everything.”

The orchestra will perform music from Wicked, along with other Halloween-themed pieces, on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilton High School.