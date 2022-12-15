Superintendent Kevin J. Smith is inviting all interested members of the Wilton community to participate in a community conversation about the education budget for 2023-24. Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet in small groups with Board of Education members and Wilton Public Schools administrators to share their thoughts, questions, and suggestions about current budget priorities, and recommendations for moving forward. The evening will be an opportunity for Wilton residents to become engaged at the very beginning of the budget process.

The session is scheduled for tonight, Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6-7 p.m. in the Wilton High School Library Learning Commons.