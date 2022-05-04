The Friends of Weir Farm National Historical Park recently opened a new outdoor art installation called Art Bears at Weir Farm NHP. These life-size bear silhouettes will ‘roam’ the park, inspiring connections for visitors between art, nature, and the environment. The Friends invite everyone to come and enjoy viewing the Art Bears featuring colorful and unique paintings of the park by contemporary artists.

The eight Art Bears are placed at key points throughout the landscape to encourage visitors to explore the gardens, grounds, and woods and appreciate art set in nature. This art installation spotlights Weir Farm NHP as a National Park for Art and increases awareness about the presence of these large mammals in Connecticut.

The artists whose work is reproduced on the bears range from current art instructors at the park (Bobbi Eike Mullen and Dmitri Wright), former Artists in Residence (Tiffany Johnson, Pam Rogers and Alissa Siegal), and participants in the Park’s Art in the Park contests (Dan Sharkey, Christina Tugeau and Sharman Wheatley).

In recent years, black bears have been seen in yards and neighborhoods in western Connecticut as their territory expands southward. To learn more about bears, information on the back of each Art Bear spotlights black bear facts. Do you know that black bears can run up to 35 miles per hour and are good tree climbers? This is why you should never try to outrun or climb a tree to avoid a black bear!

The Friends will offer fun Junior Ranger programming for kids of all ages beginning on the National Park Trust’s Kids in Parks Day on May 21 from 1-4 p.m.

“The Art Bears are a wonderful link between the natural resources at the park and those who create art here,” Linda Cook, Superintendent at Weir Farm NHP, said.

“Black bears and contemporary art really do go together at Weir Farm NHP, and these talented Weir Farm artists have made the Art Bears come alive,” Liz Castagna, Vice President of the Friends of Weir Farm, added. “The Friends of Weir Farm are looking forward to park visitors encountering the Art Bears roaming the park!”

The Friends are grateful to the Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust for a grant funding the production of the Art Bears, and to the artists and collectors who have generously given the Friends permission to use the images of their artwork.

The installation are now on view. This free outdoor exhibit is open to the public daily from dawn to dusk. Check the park website for opening hours for park buildings, tours, and other programs. Weir Farm NHP is located at 735 Nod Hill Rd., and free parking is available.