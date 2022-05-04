Ambler Farm is hiring! There is job listing posted on GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Classified Listings for a Summer Camp Culinary Counselor to plan and prepare simple recipes for children to learn more about where their food comes from as part of Ambler Farm Summer Camp during summer 2022.

Summer Camp Culinary Counselor job description: Do you love working with kids and enjoying tasty food? Are you naturally curious with a love for learning and teaching? Ambler Farm Summer Camp is a unique farm that offers kids a chance to connect with the land, the animals, and each other while experiencing the outdoors. We are seeking a part-time Summer Camp Culinary Counselor to plan and prepare simple recipes for children to learn more about where their food comes from.

