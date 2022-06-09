Beer with Weir: Friends of Weir Farm Host Nod Hill Brewery Event with Special Weir IPA

The Friends of Weir Farm NHP and Nod Hill Brewery are inviting the public to celebrate the release of a limited edition, small craft Friends of Weir Farm India Pale Ale on Sunday, June 12, from 12-4 p.m., in the Nod Hill Brewery Biergarten (137 Ethan Allen Hwy., Rte. 7, Ridgefield).

The afternoon event, dubbed “Beer with Weir,” will offer informal fun, including family-friendly activities to create your own Junior Ranger hat and ‘Take Part in Art’ using free art supplies to borrow and create your very own work of art. The Friends of Weir Farm will be there to answer questions about Weir Farm National Historical Park and help plan a visit.

Be one of the first to taste this colorful IPA created to honor Connecticut’s treasured local National Park for Art. The can will feature a custom label by local artist Bobbi Eike Mullen showing a colorful image of Julian Alden Weir painting the historic Weir Farm landscape, which is now Wilton’s local National Park for Art. Mullen will be there to discuss her painting and even autograph your beer can as a souvenir.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be held rain or shine. No registration is required. Food for purchase will be provided by On the Fly. Lively bluegrass music will be provided by On the Trail.

“We are excited to collaborate with Nod Hill Brewery to raise public awareness of Connecticut’s jewel within the National Park Service.” Therese Servas, Member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Weir Farm said. “We hope visitors will make time to visit the park, just two miles, or about five minutes, away from the Biergarten, to enjoy its trails and landscapes, experience the new Visitor Center, and enjoy the new outdoor art exhibit of life-sized Art Bears featuring contemporary artists’ paintings of the park.”

“We are proud to be a friend and neighbor to Weir Farm National Historical Park. This unique New England-style IPA was brewed to celebrate our appreciation of the park and our partnership with the Friends of Weir Farm. We think it’s the perfect beer to enjoy after exploring the art, landscape and trails of Weir Farm, which we are lucky to have just up the road from our brewery,” David Kaye, Nod Hill Brewery’s founding partner and general manager, said.