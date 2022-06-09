WHS Finishes Among Top Teams in National Academic Quizbowl Tournament

The National Academic Quizbowl Tournament (NAQT) High School National Championship Tournament was held over the Memorial Day Weekend in Atlanta, GA. Thousands of teams participated in regional tournaments throughout the year, with 272 high school teams from around the country qualifying for the national championship in Atlanta — including the Wilton High School team.

In order to qualify a team needs to win or finish in the top 10% of a regional tournament, a feat that the Wilton team achieved multiple times this year. The team members are junior Lukas Koutsoukos, junior Vihan Jayawardhane, freshman Kieran Lenihan and freshman Or Eisdorfer. The team is guided by Jim Koutsoukos.

After an intense two days of head-to-head match-ups that included hundreds of challenging questions covering a variety of topics, Wilton made the playoffs. In the playoffs the team went 1-1, finishing with a record of 7-5, a performance that placed Wilton among the best 60 teams in the country.

Individually Koutsoukos, the team captain, made the All-Star 2022 NAQT HSNCT top 32 scorers (for the fifth time in a national tournament) by finishing seventh overall out of 1,279 participants and first in New England.