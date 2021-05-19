Behind the Scenes at WHS Theatre’s Outdoor Production of “WORKING the Musical” [VIDEO]

Wilton High School Theatre invited GOOD Morning Wilton behind the scenes of the new spring musical, WORKING the Musical, which opens tonight, Wednesday, May 19.

Staged outdoors at North Field on the WHS campus, WORKING the Musical is a new adaptation of the Studs Turkel classic show that focuses on everyday, ordinary people and the jobs they hold–with an updated twist. This production incorporates local Wilton people and their stories.

The show runs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19; Thursday, May 20; Saturday, May 22; and Sunday, May 23. Tickets are available online.

Wilton