Wilton High School Sophomores Launch Prize Drawing to Benefit Wilton Food Pantry

In the midst of the pandemic, a group of Wilton High School sophomores has started a charity group called “Wilton Community Outreach” (WCO) to help the underserved of Connecticut. WCO has partnered up with Wilton’s Trackside Teen Center and launched its first initiative to help the Wilton Food Pantry.

The group will be holding a raffle fundraiser and collection event to raise money and gather donations for the Wilton Food Pantry. To enter, participants can come to Trackside to purchase or earn raffle tickets for the chance to win prizes from several Wilton businesses including a $1,000 scholarship to C2 Education, a $120 gift card to Dermage Spa, $90 ear piercing gift cards to Wilton Jewelers, and 15 more prizes and gift cards from favorite local restaurants and businesses.

Participants will receive one raffle ticket per every five non-perishable items donated or cost $5 apiece (purchased online). Donation times at Trackside (15 Station Rd.) are:

Sunday, May 23, 1:30-7 p.m.

Monday, May 24, 3-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25, 3-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26, 1:30-5:30, p.m.

Thursday, May 27, 3-5:30 p.m.

Online ticket sales end on Friday, May 28 at 12 p.m., and the prize drawing will be held on Zoom that same evening at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Wilton Food Pantry. For more information visit the WCO website.

WCO extends thanks to the following local businesses for their generous donations: Parlor Pizza, Pinocchio Pizza, Coco Nails, C2 Education, Little Pub, Blue Star Bazaar, Hunan Cafe, Wilton Jewelers, Sun Spa and Nails, Tavern on 7, Dermage Spa, Kumon, and Signature Style.