Big Changes at Ambler Farm as One Familiar Face Bids Farewell

After 13 years with Ambler Farm, Kevin Meehan has decided to leave his role as program director for the farm. Jennifer Grass, who has worked alongside Meehan for more than 10 years as both a volunteer and assistant program director, has been promoted to director of programming and will oversee all educational programming for preschoolers through high schoolers and their families.

Ambler Farm will hold a “Drive-by Goodbye” to Meehan on Thursday, June 25, between 4-6 p.m. for the community to say farewell. Guests are welcome to enter via the soccer field parking lot. Well-wishers should stay in their vehicles to ensure social distancing.

“I am proud of the work we’ve done to educate children and adults alike, and of the many programs that have brought our community together,” said Meehan. “It has been so gratifying to see children grow up at the farm–learning about the land and animals through hands-on experiences while developing friendships in a community they’ve helped build. The quiet of the farm during the pandemic has given me the opportunity to look toward the future. After 13 years, I felt that now was the right time to say goodbye as I look to spend more time with my family. Ambler Farm is in great hands with Jen, who has been instrumental in the success of our Summer Program and has great ideas about how to enhance the farm’s educational initiatives.”

Meehan created many of the farm’s signature programs including the Summer Day Camp, Apprentice Program, Maple Sugaring Program, and Fright Night. He built and maintained, with the help of numerous volunteers and apprentices, the Educational Gardens and the animal shelters.

“It is an honor to take on this role and I have big shoes to fill,” said Grass. “Kevin leaves behind a legacy of having educated a generation of children and families. He taught them about the land–building their appreciation for organic farming, sustainability and caring for animals in every season–while passing along practical, life-long skills. I am excited to build upon my educational work at the farm as we move forward with our Apprentice Program this summer in our outdoor classroom, and as we welcome new animals.”

“Kevin’s contributions to the farm and the broader community are immeasurable. We are grateful for the many programs he established at Ambler Farm and for enriching the lives of so many,” said Tim Burt, Ambler Farm’s executive director. “Having worked alongside Kevin, teaching hundreds of students about farm life, Jen is uniquely qualified to step into this role. I’m excited about the experiences she’ll create for another generation of students and visitors through the Farm’s beloved educational programs and other new opportunities as we grow.”

Candidates interested in the assistant director of programming role previously held by Grass can email a resume and cover letter to the farm.

Ambler Farm is open to the public, dawn to dusk, for walking. Guests can visit with Ambler Farm’s animals, which include pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, roosters, rabbits, ducks, turkeys and more. In addition, the Farm Stand at Ambler Farm is open Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through October. When visiting the farm, please observe the latest recommendations regarding social distancing. Visit Ambler Farm online for more information about the activities and events at the farm.