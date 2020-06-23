COVID-19 Update June 23: Merwin Meadows Opens, Drought, July 4th & Case Numbers

The following update on response to COVID-19 has been compiled from information issued by Wilton’s First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Gov. Ned Lamont.

Merwin Meadows Reopens for Wilton Residents Only

Merwin Meadows opened this past Saturday, June 20, for Wilton residents only. No more than 100 residents are allowed in the park at any one time. Monitors will be at the park seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure compliance with the capacity limit and the residency requirement.

Vanderslice reported that this past weekend, the park never hit the limit, and that “generally at any one point, there were approximately 30 residents in the park versus the 100-resident capacity. This easily allowed for social distancing.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no lifeguards at the park. Lifeguarding can require mouth-to-mouth contact and other close contact, which can spread the COVID-19 virus and create a health risk to the individuals involved and the Wilton Community at

large. The Town is discouraging residents from using the pond and swimming. According to a town-issued press release, residents are advised: “IF YOU SWIM OR ALLOW YOUR CHILD TO SWIM YOU DO SO AT YOUR OWN RISK.”

The is no fee to use the park, but a resident park pass will be required. With proof of residency, passes may be obtained at the park during normal operating hours through July 1. Passes are available throughout the summer via the Parks and Recreation e-Trak online registration system. Passes obtained in this manner may be picked up Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the dropbox outside Comstock Community Center.

To further reduce the spread of COVID-19, the pavilion, grills, picnic tables, restrooms, and playground will not be available for use. Per the Governor’s Executive Order 7BB, face coverings are required in the park, if an individual cannot maintain six feet of distance from another person. There are exceptions based on medical conditions or the age of a child. Park visitors are asked to wear a face-covering at check-in, unless exempt.

No dogs are permitted in the park except those on-leash with an owner while walking through the park on the trail. Residents walking through the park will not be included in the 100-resident limit.

Questions and comments should be directed to Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Office at 203.834.6234 or via email.

Camp Looper and Town Services

Parks and Recreation’s Camp Looper opened Monday, June 22, with just over 30 campers enrolled. Camp is able to accommodate up to 80 campers per day. Interested families can register though e-Trak.

Vanderslice also noted that the status of all Town recreational facilities, buildings and services during Phase 2 is available on the Town’s website, and that many town services are available virtually.

July 4th

Although the town is unable to hold its annual Town July 4th festivities, officials are providing an opportunity for residents to connect with each other over the holiday. Wilton Senior Center, the Wilton Library and the First Selectwoman’s office have teamed up to sponsor a July 4th House Decorating Contest. Sign-up information is available online, along with the event flyer.

Residents are invited to decorate their houses with the 4th of July or America theme. Decorations should be on the side of the house that is visible from the street. Decorations must be complete by July 1, and judging will take place on July 2.

The prize for first place is a free parking pass to the 2021 Wilton Fireworks, and there will be prizes for 2nd and 3rd place as well.

Drought

Vanderslice noted that the Norwalk River and many other rivers across the state are “abnormally dry, due to low rain levels.” She asked that residents conserve water during this time and while the dryness continues. She referenced the River Alliance website as a resource to learn more about Wilton and area rivers, including monitoring results by the Federal government and local groups.

By the Numbers (June 22)

The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 21 (totals are since the start of the pandemic unless otherwise indicated):

Total Wilton cases: 207 ( no change since June 17, +5 since May 31 ) Confirmed: 180 Probable: 27

) Total Wilton tests: Residents tested: 1,237 (+76 since June 17, +360 since May 31) Tests performed: 1,574 (+103 since June 17, 481 since May 31) Positive test results: 232 ( no change since June 17, +7 since May 31) Wilton’s rate of 1.27 tests per person tested is similar to that of area towns



Total Wilton deaths: 41 ( no change since June 13 , +3 since May 31) Laboratory-confirmed: 20 Probable deaths: 21

, +3 since May 31)

The State does not provide detailed data on antibody testing.

CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 21:

Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,483 (+8 since June 20) Confirmed: 15,854 Probable: 629

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,362 (+1 since June 20) Confirmed: 1,064 Probable: 298

Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 51 (-2 since June 20)

CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 21:

Total CT cases: 45,782 (+27 since June 20)

Total CT deaths: 4,263 (+3 since June 20)

Total Current State hospitalized patients: 140 ( -9 since June 20 )

) Total tests performed in CT: 395,590 (+2,115 since June 20)

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Hospitalization data were collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Deaths* reported to either OCME or DPH are included in the daily COVID-19 update.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

Vanderslice provided a note about testing: CT DPH continues to encourage testing only for those in high-risk living situations, those in jobs with a high risk of exposure, those with symptoms, and those exposed, even if with no symptoms. CT DPH continues to discourage testing of residents who do not meet these criteria.

News from Around the CT

Our friends at CTNewsJunkie report that Gov. Lamont is working with other governors on a possible regional quarantine or requirement for testing for travelers visiting the area. CT Mirror is reporting the states that CT may align with on such an agreement are New York and New Jersey. Learn more about that, here…