BIG Wilton Real Estate Report: Incredible Lookout House Sells for $3.5 Mil, Among 18 Total Properties Sold from June 29 to July 8

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between June 29–July 8, 2020, there were 18 properties that changed hands.

One notable sale from the week was 121 Middlebrook Farm Rd., which was sold by Christina S Duncan to Peter Moody Brooks for $3,500,000–a fraction of its initial listing price. Nicknamed the ‘Lookout House,’ the stunning hilltop home with views of the Long Island Sound was initially listed on the market in 2017 with a $7.5 million price tag. That same year it was featured in the ABC Wilton House tour with its very own event, a special “Preview Party” the night before.

In addition to an incredible view, the house boasts features such as an indoor and an outdoor pool, a tennis compound, geothermal heating/cooling systems, and an almost 10,000 sq. ft. interior with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The Lookout House is known for its 50-mile view, traditional Japanese design, big windows, and warm-but-modern feel.

What’s more, the Lookout home ‘looks out’ for the environment, as all renovations and additions were completed using sustainable products. It’s even surrounded by several acres of native plants and flowers.

The property was initially purchased for $2,000,000 in June of 2000 from the Sharp family, who had bought it for $100,000 back in 1977. Though put on the market a year before, the home was later appraised in 2018, where the value came out to $3,584,400, a little over $80,000 than what it was sold for. The appraised price accounts for $1,916,700 in improvements, which include a complete renovation and addition to the home.

Beyond the big sale, there were three other properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

109 Sturges Ridge Rd.: Benjamin and Theresa Spivey to Benjamin and Eugenia Goetsch, for $840,000.

31 Blue Ridge Rd.: Carl F. and Christina M. Lenz to Daniel A. Griffin, for $639,000.

148 Old Highway: Clyde B. Phillips and Jane Lancellotti to Sean C. and Kate Louise Mcinerney for $1,400,000.

24 Silvermine Woods Unit 24: Lawrence J. and Carole M. Pakkala to Richard E. Mayer for $735,000.

303 Westport Rd.: Gregory C. Kesler to Wendy Roseberry and Brian Whelan for $1,175,000.

87 Cherry Ln.: Deutsche Bank Trust Co TR to Ivan Rossi, for $461,000.

143 Cheese Spring Rd.: Karen Seward and Christopher Davidson to Marianna Ofosu, for $655,000.

185 Old Boston Rd.: Kathleen M. Pramer to William S. Yulo and Christine Titus, for $929,000.

115 Signal Hill Rd.: Lowell A. and Amy L. Shulman to Feisal G. Mohamed and Sally Fattah, for $875,000.

34 Pheasant Run: Jan-Christian and Melanie B. Will to Amy B. Bernard, for $760,000.

90 Valeview Rd.: A. Stephen Lanza and Pamela F. Arciero to Ralph and Rosalyn McCauley, for $585,000.

378 Nod Hill Rd.: John and Heather Morello to Batiduan Wolfson Family LLC, for $1,275,000.

66 McFadden Dr.: Debra Clark and Victor S. Fuentes to Daniel S. Ebbs and Erika T. Gendron, for $570,000.

66 Pipers Hill Rd.: Steven and Kathleen Papstein to Thomas and Kathryn Lewis, for $772,000.

190 Deforest Road: Evan and Katelyn Gerhard to Stephanie and Bassell Deeb, for $645,000.

10 Greenbriar Ln.: Carol M. Barbour to Ezra M. Spilke and Marlee Book, for $759,750.