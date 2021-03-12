WHS Boys Basketball Bests Bridgeport by 35 Points

Wednesday night’s (March 10) match between the Wilton High School Warriors and the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers was one that demonstrated the strength of this year’s team, with a resounding win by a 35-point margin.

This game got off to a great start. Having won the tip-off, the Warriors started the game with senior Josh White quickly scoring a jump shot. Junior Parker Woodring got fouled and went to the line and made one of his two free throws. Just after that, White scored again while getting fouled but couldn’t capitalize on the 3-point play. Senior Jimmy McKiernan stepped up to the line for free throws and sunk both. McKiernan made a lay-up with a steal and assist from senior Trevor Martines. White took a three from the corner that hit the mark. With just under two minutes left to play in the first quarter, White made a shot while shooting and converted on the 3-point play, to end the first quarter with a score of 19-13, advantage Warriors.

With just over seven minutes left in the second quarter, senior Owen Lillis scored a 3-pointer, which was immediately followed by junior Zarius Eusebe taking the ball down the lane to score. Senior Sam Strazza made an amazing defensive play on an inbound pass by the Hilltoppers. With four minutes left in the half, Strazza sunk a stunning shot with the assist from White. Eusebe made a second beautiful drive down the middle to add another two points. Junior Kevin Hyzy stepped up to the line to sink one of two free throws. With 30 seconds left in the quarter, Martines swished a three-pointer from the corner to bring the score to 45-31 at the end of the half.

Great rebounding–and free-throw success–by the Warriors started off the second half with Martines flying high and drawing a foul. Hyzy went to the line after being fouled during a three-point shot and made all three of his free throws. Woodring also got fouled and made both of his free throws. Martines received the ball in the corner and took a contested 3-pointer and sunk it. McKiernan had an amazing steal that allowed Woodring to score two. With two minutes left in the third quarter, senior Alex Cocoros had an amazing assist to senior Mack Kepner who made an open 3-pointer. With just under two minutes, Cocoros sunk another contested 3-pointer, to end the third quarter with the Warriors up 75-50.

Kepner kicked off the fourth quarter with a deep 3-pointer. Soon after, Strazza sunk a layup with an assist by Senior Ben Wiener. Beautiful ball movement led to Strazza being wide open in the corner to make a 3-pointer. With four minutes left in the game, Eusebe stepped up to the line to go 1-for-2. Sophomore Tommy McKiernan got open and contributed his 3-pointer. Sophomore Spencer Liston got a steal and drove it down the court for another two. With 90 seconds left in the game, junior Jack Lynch scored a bucket. At the end the final score was a resounding 95-60 win for the Warriors.