WHS Warriors Girls Basketball Tops Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers in OT

Wednesday night’s match between Wilton High School‘s Women Warriors and the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers was a nailbiter that took the play into overtime to get the win for Wilton.

Both teams got off to a strong start with great ball movement. Freshman Maddie Phelan scored the first points of the game with a mid-range jump shot with 5:46 left in the first quarter. Great defense by both teams dominated with score at the end of the first quarter score at 2-5 for the Hilltoppers.

Second quarter got underway with sophomore Reagan Von Losher and senior Callie Judelson making amazing offensive and defensive rebounds. Judelson even grabbed two shots within 20 seconds of each other. Junior Georgia Russnok scored her first basket of the game with just over a minute and a half left in the first half to bring the score at the end of the first half to 12-19 Hilltoppers.

The third quarter started off with a beautiful shot by freshman Lauren Moe. After some great defense again by both teams, Russnok scored her second basket of the game. Freshman MaryKate Doyle got fouled beyond the three-point line with 32 seconds remaining in the third and converted 2-out-of-3 free throws, to bring the score at the end of the third to 18-23 Hilltoppers.

The fourth quarter started slow, with neither team scoring points until six minutes remained, when Von Losher scored. Doyle had an amazing steal but the Warriors couldn’t capitalize off it. Moe got fouled with six minutes left on the clock and made one of her free throws. Quickly after that, Doyle got fouled and also made one of her free throws. With four minutes left in the game, Doyle sunk a beautiful shot, followed by Phelan maneuvering a beautiful fast break two minutes later to tie the game. The Hilltoppers returned the favor and took a two-point lead. But with just over one minute left Moe scored and retied. Phelan went to the line with one minute left and scored one of her two free throws. This game came down to the wire and at the end the score was tied 29 all.

Doyle scored the first points in overtime with three minutes remaining, giving the Warriors the lead. Russnok got fouled and sank two of her three free throws. Immediately after, Doyle stepped up to the line and converted both her free throws to solidified Wilton’s lead by 3 points–and locking in the win in overtime with the final score of 36-33.