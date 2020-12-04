BREAKING NEWS: Appeals Court Dismisses Powers’ Lawsuit vs. Wilton

BREAKING NEWS: Friday, Dec. 4, 2:30 p.m.–A Connecticut State Appellate Court on Thursday, Dec. 3, dismissed an appeal filed by Michael Richard Powers in his lawsuit against the town of Wilton, bringing the case that factored into the 2019 First Selectman’s race to a deflated end.

The dismissal was ordered after Powers missed multiple court deadlines in the past 11 months to file a brief and an appendix to support his case. Powers had originally been granted one extension to file the documents last January, but his request for a second extension in July was denied. Several delinquency notices were posted to the docket and when the final filing deadline of Nov. 30 passed without a filed brief from Powers, the court dismissed the case completely.

Powers filed the appeal in December 2019 after his original lawsuit against the town of Wilton and selectmen was dismissed by CT Superior Court Judge David Tobin.

Powers had filed that suit against Wilton and the Board of Selectmen in September 2019, in the middle of his unsuccessful bid for first selectman, seeking an injunction to nullify 37 BOS votes taken that same year. He asserted that the selectmen didn’t follow proper procedure in deliberating those 37 votes, because they didn’t exactly follow steps prescribed by Robert’s Rules of Order for making motions, seconding, discussing and voting.

At the time of Tobin’s dismissal, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice–who had defeated Powers just one month before–called the lawsuit “frivolous” and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

GOOD Morning Wilton has reached out to both Powers and Vanderslice for comment, and will update the story accordingly.

UPDATE, 3 P.M.–Vanderslice provided the following comment: “The lawsuit was nonsensical from the start. Presumably, Mr. Powers understood that since he didn’t bother to see it through by making the required filing.”