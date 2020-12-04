Registration Opens for Town–Sponsored COVID Testing of Wilton Residents 

Registration has opened for the town-sponsored PCR COVID testing of Wilton residents on Friday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.). Town officials are asking interested residents to register as soon as possible, as the clinic conducting the testing has required the town to secure 250 registered participants by Monday, Dec. 7 in order to proceed with the event.

Testing will be performed by PhysicianOne. Any resident three months of age and older is eligible for testing. A doctor’s order is not required.

Registration is a two-step process. First, residents must register and pay the $90 fee online using Parks and Recreation’s e-Trak system and second, go to the PhysicianOne portal–link will be provided on the e-Trak email confirmation/receipt–to enter their appointment time and complete any required patient information.

Health insurance will not be accepted for payment.

Appointment cancellations/changes and walk-ins on the day of the event will not be allowed. Residents are asked to wear masks to their appointment (unless medically exempt) and bring an ID.

Sign-ups are allowed through Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

For questions about how to use e-Trak, contact Kregg Zulkeski via email or by calling 203.834.6234, ext. 5. For questions about the COVID testing session, contact Sarah Gioffre via email or by calling 203.563.0129, ext. 1128.