COVID-19 Update, Dec. 4: CT’s Vaccine Roll-Out Plan; Wilton’s 172 Cases in 30 Days, But Two Week Average Declining

As of 4 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 4, there’s a glimmer of positive news this afternoon, indicating that what Wilton residents are doing is having an impact on trying to stem the spread of coronavirus in town.

Although Wilton added five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the town’s 30-day total to 172 cases, the two-week average number of daily cases, however, has reversed course from a high of 39.03 on Nov. 22, and has started declining.

That slightly rosier fact was coupled with improved case numbers from the Wilton Public School district as well. In two weeks the number of staff and students who are either isolating with a positive COVID diagnosis or in quarantine due to contact with someone diagnosed has declined as well.

As of today at 3:10 p.m., the district reports that there are 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district and 130 people in quarantine. Just over two weeks ago, on Nov. 19, the district had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 250 people in quarantine.

December 4, 2020

November 19, 2020

Vaccines to Arrive in CT by Dec. 14

Thursday also held good news, delivered by Gov. Ned Lamont, who said that the state will begin to receive vaccines this month, beginning on Dec. 14. According to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, that may mean as many as 180,000 doses by the end of the year. The goal is to vaccinate the state’s entire population by fall.

The distribution will be done through phases: