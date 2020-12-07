Rotary Club of Wilton Donates Masks to Wilton Library

Susan Goldman, president of the Rotary Club of Wilton, presented Wilton Library’s executive director Elaine Tai-Lauria with a donation of 1,700 face masks. As a building open to the public, the library has to meet Sector Rules for CT Libraries by providing its staff with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The Rotary’s donation helps with that mandate.

As an international organization, the Rotary Club of Wilton provides an annual grant to support the country books collection in the Children’s Library and the adult travel collection.

“We are so grateful for the support Wilton Library receives from Rotary. This is such a close-knit community. It is wonderful having one partner support another,” Tai-Lauria said.

The masks will be available for patrons who forget to wear their own masks into the library for their Express Services appointments, Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons may visit the Wilton Library website for details on setting up a browsing appointment.