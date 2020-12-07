O’Dea Appointed Deputy House Republican Leader

State Representative Tom O’Dea (R-125), who currently serves as a Deputy House Republican Leader-at-Large, has been named a Deputy House Republican Leader by incoming House Republican Leader-Elect Vincent Candelora. In addition to O’Dea, State Representatives Rosa Rebimbas, Jason Perillo, Lezlye Zupkus, and Laura Devlin have also been selected to join the House Republican leadership team as deputy leaders.

“Tom has served alongside me in a leadership role for a few years now and I trust his judgment,” Candelora said. “As an accomplished litigator, his knowledge of the law and his ability to provide additional guidance in the middle of floor debate is very helpful to the caucus. But Tom’s superpower is his humility and sense of humor. He continues to be an integral part of the leadership of the caucus.”

“I am honored to serve on the House Republican leadership team and I thank Rep. Candelora for his trust and confidence,” O’Dea said. “We need to be prepared to hit the ground running come January and that work begins now. Our caucus has already outlined proposals for much-needed tax relief to assist small businesses and nonprofits. Unemployment remains high and employers are closing shop left and right. We need to help them, and we cannot wait any longer. House Republicans have proposed viable solutions, and they deserve serious consideration by our Democratic colleagues. I believe our caucus is well-positioned to make a difference next session, and I look forward to what we can accomplish on behalf of our constituents, and the entire state of Connecticut.”

O’Dea will serve on the Judiciary, Transportation, Environment, and Legislative Management Committees in the upcoming legislative session, which is scheduled to convene on January 6, 2021 and adjourn on June 9, 2021.