Help Small Wilton Businesses with Town’s “Eat Local, Shop Local, and Win Local” Campaign

The Town of Wilton is sponsoring two holiday campaigns to benefit Wilton restaurants and retailers: “Eat Local, Win Local in Wilton” and “Shop Local, Win Local in Wilton”.

The Eat Local, Win Local in Wilton campaign will run from Monday, Dec. 21-Sunday Jan. 3. Order at least $15 at a Wilton restaurant, take a picture of your receipt or a selfie of you and your order and email it to Sarah Gioffre in the First Selectwoman’s office. Only one submission per day per campaign will be accepted. Four winners will be drawn each week for a total of eight winners over the course of the campaign. Winners will be mailed a $25 gift certificate to a Wilton restaurant.

The Shop Local, Win Local in Wilton campaign is similar but focuses on retailers; it runs Monday, Dec. 7-Sunday, Dec. 20. Spend at least $15 in a Wilton retail store, take a picture of your receipt or a selfie of you and your purchase, and email it to Sarah Gioffre in the First Selectwoman’s office. Only one submission per day per campaign will be accepted. Four winners will be drawn each week for a total of eight winners over the course of the campaign. Winners will be mailed a $25 gift certificate to a Wilton retail shop.

For more information, please email Sarah Gioffre, Coordinator of Community Affairs for the Town of Wilton.