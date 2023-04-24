A car fire on Wolfpit Rd. on April 24, 2023. Credit: contributed

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m.—Wolfpit Rd. is now open to vehicles.

ORIGINAL STORY: Monday, April 24, 2023, 3:45 p.m.Wilton Police have closed Wolfpit Rd. between Range Rd. to Belden Hill Rd. as of 3:30 p.m., and according to an alert sent out on the town email alert system, the road will be closed until further notice.

An eyewitness sent video to GOOD Morning Wilton of a vehicle on fire on the corner of Greenbriar Ln. and Wolfpit Rd.

Eyewitness video captured on April 24, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. of a car fire on Wolfpit Rd.

According to the eyewitness, the vehicle pulled to the side of the road and the driver jumped out. The eyewitness heard several popping explosions which he believed were the tires.

The Wilton Fire Department responded in “under five minutes,” the eyewitness said. Based on the video clips, the fire was under control and extinguished in about five minutes as well.

Wilton Fire Department responds to a car fire on Wolfpit Rd. on April 24, 2023. Credit: contributed

