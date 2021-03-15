BREAKING NEWS: New Vaccine Dates–Lamont Speeds Up COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule

The following was compiled from a press release from the Lamont administration.

Gov. Ned Lamont is accelerating Connecticut’s age-based rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to proceed on a quicker schedule than was originally anticipated when it was announced last month.

The revised schedule, which tentatively plans for the vaccine to expand to all adults over the age of 16 by April 5, comes as the state was informed by the Biden administration that it should anticipate receiving a significant increase in supplies of all three federally-authorized vaccines over the next several weeks.

Connecticut continues to rank among the top five states in the nation in the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

“We have some of the best and most dedicated providers in Connecticut who have been working around-the-clock to create the infrastructure that will provide vaccines to as many residents as we can as quickly as possible,” Lamont said. “Based on our discussions with the federal government regarding vaccine allocation, we anticipate receiving more than 200,000 first doses per week by early April. This allotment, combined with our state’s strong execution over the past several weeks, allows Connecticut to significantly accelerate the schedule so that we can equitably and efficiently vaccinate as many residents as possible. It’s still going to take some time to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it and I urge patience to the greatest extent possible, but over these next several weeks I anticipate that we will have an opportunity to considerably increase the amount administered each day.”

Connecticut Acting Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford credited the “tremendous work” of vaccine providers, efforts at the federal level to increase the vaccine supply to states, and Lamont’s decision to stick with an age-based system.

“Connecticut has made tremendous progress in vaccinating our residents quickly, efficiently, and equitably,” she said. “As we continue to focus on equity in our vaccination program, this more rapid expansion to younger age groups will give vaccinators, and local health and community organizations even more flexibility to reach out and connect with our high-risk communities to improve access. As we approach opening our vaccine program to all individuals over the age of 16, it remains important that everyone continues to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings, practice good hand hygiene, and isolate and get tested if sick.”

Individuals who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Connecticut include:

All individuals age 55 and older

Healthcare personnel

Medical first responders

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Residents and staff of select congregate settings

PreK-12 school staff and professional childcare providers.

Going forward, Connecticut’s rollout of the vaccine will proceed on the following schedule:

March 19 : Scheduling opens to all individuals age 45-54

: Scheduling opens to all individuals age 45-54 April 5 (tentative): Scheduling opens to all individuals age 16-44

The press release notes that “the state will work with providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April.

All eligible individuals in Connecticut who would like to receive the vaccine must make an appointment in advance. Information on making an appointment and finding the closest available clinic can be found online. Those without access to the internet can call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877.918.2224. The assist line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8:00 p.m.