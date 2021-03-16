Track Replacement to Begin This Month

The following is a press release from the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department.

The replacement of the track at the Wilton High School Veterans Stadium will begin on Monday, March 29. The track will be replaced in two phases. The replacement project schedule was coordinated with the Wilton High School Athletic Director and coaches to minimize disruption to the spring sports season.

Phase 1 includes removing the existing track materials and replacing the subsurface with new asphalt. Phase 1 is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 29, and be completed by Tuesday, April 13 weather permitting. During Phase 1, the turf field will remain open outside of work hours. The track will be closed throughout Phase 1. Upon completion of Phase 1, the track will remain in asphalt form until the end of the school year and will be open for use.

Phase 2 will begin on Monday, June 21, and be completed by Friday, July 16 weather permitting. Phase 2 includes the installation of the Beynon 300 running surface and line painting. The track and the turf will be closed during Phase 2.

The track is being replaced at a cost of $973,300 which is $276,700 or 22% less than the original estimate. The replacement is being funded with monies from the Town’s February 10-year bond sale which achieved a .83% interest rate and a gift of $80,500 from Back the Track.

The Town would like to thank Parks and Recreation Commissioner John Macken, Wilton High School Athletic Director Chris McDougal, and Wilton Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce who led the Track Replacement Project Committee as well as the Parks and Recreation Commission for their input and advocacy. The Town would also like to recognize Back the Track for its role with advocacy, input, and financial support of the track replacement project.