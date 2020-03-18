BREAKING NEWS: Spring Minks to Sinks Cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed one of its biggest victims–Minks to Sinks. The semi-annual tag sale is one of Wilton’s most long-standing traditions, as well as a major fundraiser for the Fairfield County social service organization, Family & Children’s Agency. The cancellation of this year’s spring event means a big financial hit for the agency and the community it serves.

Of course, FCA officials and Minks to Sinks volunteers have cancelled the event out of concern for the health of staff, volunteers and shoppers, and to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our highest priority at Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) is the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, and clients. Under the mandate from our state and local officials and due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, our May Minks to Sinks sale is now canceled. Although we are saddened to have to cancel the sale we all must be vigilant to combat this virus by adhering to social distancing directives from the CDC and WHO,” read a statement emailed Wednesday morning, March 18 from FCA president and CEO Rob Cashel, and Minks to Sinks co-chairs Michelle Doggett and Meg Campbell.

The fall sale is scheduled for October 3-5, 2020, and Minks to Sinks officials say they “…look forward to continuing this legacy and regrouping” then.