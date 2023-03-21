Wilton Police report that they are investigating the “suspicious death” of a north Wilton man and they have detained one person of interest in relation to the case. Deputy Chief Rob Cipolla reports that the investigation is still active but wanted to make sure the public knows “there is no active threat to the community.”

Cipolla confirmed that a neighbor called 9-1-1 and reached Wilton Police dispatch on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at approximately 11:15 a.m. According to Cipolla, the caller reported seeing their neighbor was deceased.

Wilton Police issued a press release to news media and sent out a notice on the town email alert system stating that when officers responded to the residence, they found a male in a detached garage on the property who was not breathing and had “appear[ed] to have endured significant trauma.”

A paramedic on scene at the incident pronounced the man dead.

Cipolla would not confirm whether any weapon was located or if the neighbor who called police heard any noise or if there was a vehicle involved. Cipolla did say that the neighbor “is a witness to the incident.”

The department has detained a person of interest at Wilton Police Headquarters while the investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Cipolla said the detained person is an adult male but would not confirm whether he is related to the deceased person. The individual has not been arrested and no charges have been filed as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The release stated that the incident is an isolated one and there is no ongoing threat to the community. “There currently are no outstanding threats to public safety. Out of respect for the deceased and their family, we are not releasing the decedent’s information until appropriate next [of] kin notifications can be made,” the release stated.

Cipolla would not comment on whether police had ever been called to the residence before or if there was any ongoing situation of which they were aware prior to Tuesday.

An earlier alert sent by the town at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday pinpointed the investigation area as Nod Hill Rd. and Partrick Ln. Another neighbor contacted GOOD Morning Wilton via email to report ongoing police activity at a residence on Indian Hill Rd. Cipolla declined to comment on any specific address or location.

The area where police activity was reported related to an investigation of a “suspicious death” in north Wilton on March 21, 2023. Credit: GMW illustration

Police said the next update on the investigation will not occur until tomorrow, but we reiterate that there is no active threat to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.