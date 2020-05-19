BREAKING NEWS: Wilton’s Kim Healy Wins Spot on GOP Primary Ballot for 26th State Senate District

Late last night came news that Wilton resident Kim Healy won the nomination at the Republican convention to be on the primary ballot for the State Senate’s 26th District race. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2020.

The vote was 24-12 in favor of Healy over the other candidate in the running, former state representative Will Duff of Bethel. But with Duff winning more than 15% of the votes, he is also eligible to appear on the ballot in August.

According to CT state law, a candidate must receive at least 15% of the votes cast by convention delegates in order to make the primary ballot. The other way is to collect signatures from 5% of registered party voters in the district within the 14 days following the convention.

“We are certainly pleased with the 24-12 outcome for Kim. She is a fine candidate with a lot of passion for positive change, accountability, and would certainly represent the district’s best interests. The 26th district certainly needs to have its voice heard,” Wilton Republican Town Committee chair Chris Lineberger said.

Wilton’s State Representative Gail Lavielle was the chair of the multi-town convention. All of Wilton’s delegates supported Healy, including Lavielle, William Lalor, Joseph Burke (by proxy), Joshua Cole, Toni Boucher, Annalisa Stravato (by proxy), Peter Wrampe, and Lisa Pojano.

The convention was held virtually, following the state’s current social distancing orders.

GOOD Morning Wilton has reached out to Healy and Duff for comment.

Editor’s note: The article was updated with information about proxy votes of two Wilton delegates.