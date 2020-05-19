Wilton COVID-19 Update May 18: Tribute to 1st Responders, Dogs on Trails, and the No. 1 Question Residents Ask

In her nightly update to residents on the town response to the coronavirus for Monday, May 18, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice began with a sweet tribute to Wilton’s first responders. She shared that Wilton’s Police, Fire, and EMS that two Cider Mill 4th graders had placed hand-painted rocks with inspirational messages outside the headquarters of the Wilton Police Department, the Wilton Fire Department, and the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters.

The girls, Olivia and Ria, were inspired by Olivia’s firsthand knowledge of, as Vanderslice wrote, “the sacrifices made by our first responders and their families, as her Dad, John, is a Wilton Firefighter.” The duo used this project for their “let it grow” school assignment.