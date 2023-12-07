[Trigger Warning]

THURSDAY, DEC. 7, 12 P.M.Wilton Police have confirmed officers are investigating an untimely death in a parking lot of the Norwalk River Valley Trail on Autumn Ridge Dr. in Wilton.

“There’s a death investigation there but no foul play,” Deputy Chief Rob Cipolla told GOOD Morning Wilton, confirming there is no risk to the public.

Officers believe the case is “probably a death by suicide,” but are still investigating. Cipolla confirmed the individual is an adult male, but could not identify a town of residence until next of kin had been notified.

Thursday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m., the WPD issued an alert on the town notification email system advising that Autumn Ridge Dr. and the NRVT parking lot “will be closed until further notice.”

Witnesses reported that investigators and cordoned off the area with police tape and put up a black curtain to shield the site from the view of onlookers.

UPDATE: 12:45 P.M. — Wilton Police have reopened the parking lot at Autumn Ridge Dr.

This story will be updated as necessary.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

