The Wilton Police Department is working with TJ Maxx at Gateway Plaza (14 Danbury Rd.), to host the 2023 Stuff A Cruiser event for Toys For Tots on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wilton residents and store shoppers are invited to drop off an unwrapped new toy, either purchased elsewhere or by stopping into TJ Maxx to buy a toy from the store’s selection.

Officers will be out front to accept the toys and help people place the donations into the cruisers.

A Wilton Police Department post on Facebook asked the community to, “Please help us make this year the best one yet and spread Christmas joy to those who are less fortunate.”

The Wilton Police headquarters lobby (240 Danbury Rd.) is among the several dropoff locations for Toys for Tots around town.

For about 40 years, the Wilton Fire Department has also been a host location for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots collection effort.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at both Wilton Fire Department locations — the main headquarters at 236 Danbury Rd., or at Wilton Fire Station 2 at 707 Ridgefield Rd.