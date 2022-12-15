With the recent announcement that as of Jan. 1, 2023 Eversource will raise supply rates from 12.05 cents per kWh to 24.2, a new program might be able to help Wilton businesses and organizations save a lot of money on energy costs.

Earlier this year, Wilton Go Green was awarded participation in the EnergizeCT Community Partnership Initiative(CPI). That initiative provided WGG with funding to raise awareness around the EnergizeCT Small Business Energy Advantage (SBEA) program within the local community.

Open to all small businesses, non-profit organizations, private schools and commercial property owners, the SBEA program provides a rare opportunity to reduce energy costs, increase property value and improve the comfort of the space, all with no out-of-pocket expense.

Initially, an approved energy contractor leads participants through a no-cost 30-60 minute energy audit of their space. Following the audit, the contractor provides a detailed report of the energy improvement opportunities identified, the cost of the improvement, energy usage reduction and estimated cost savings. Any improvements that are chosen for implementation are then paid for by Eversource-provided subsidies and incentives, as well as zero-interest on-bill payment plans, essentially utilizing the cost savings created by the program to pay off the loan.

As one of only two organizations in Connecticut to be awarded participation in the small business portion of the first round of the CPI program, Wilton Go Green was ready to hit the ground running. Since launching the program in June, the group has helped schedule over 23 energy audits across many sectors, including non-profit, retail, office space and houses of worship.

Karen O’Brien, of Karen O’Brien State Farm, completed an audit last summer. “With the Wilton Go Green SBEA program, my State Farm office received an energy audit, signed a contract for updated lighting and implemented the change in just a few weeks. It was a quick, easy and a straightforward process. Consequently, our lighting energy use has reduced by 76%, the program will pay for itself and we are benefitting from a more pleasant atmosphere — saving money in the long run.”

Organizations interested in learning how the SBEA program can save them money can contact Wilton Go Green via emailor by calling 475.277.2970 to schedule an audit. From now through Thursday, Dec. 22, any qualified organizations that schedule an SBEA energy audit are entered to win a $500 Visa gift card.