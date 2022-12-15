FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Woman’s Club Reveals 2023 Beneficiary

The Wilton Woman’s Club (WWC) has selected the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County to be its 2023 fundraising beneficiary. Funds raised at the club’s Annual Spring Fashion Show and Fundraiser — scheduled for April 27, 2023 atRolling Hills Country Club — will benefit the organization. Woman’s Club 2022 Holiday Luncheon (photo: Contributed/Wilton Woman’s Club)

Wilton Woman’s Club Philanthropy Committee co-chairs Donna Peterson and Clare Murphy told members during its holiday luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 8.

They told members that the committee had selected the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County based on pure need due to inflation and increasing food prices, especially for sources of protein. The challenges that the Food Bank will face next year, will have an impact on many other food sources in the area, including the Wilton Food Pantry and Filling in the Blanks.

Representatives from the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County will attend the next WWC general meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Wilton Library, where they will describe how they will use the funds and answer any questions that members may have.

Walter Schalk Selling Dance Costumes for a Cause

Walter Schalk is inviting Wiltonians to take home a piece of history from his School of Dance. Hundreds of costumes representing 62 years of musicals go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at 21 River St.

Schalk said that all proceeds will benefit local theatrical charities.

Dance costumes being sold by Walter Schalk to benefit theatrical charities (photo: contributed/Walter Schalk)

“Hundreds of costumes are hitting the racks, all organized by the popular Broadway musicals performed by Walter Schalk dancers. [They’re all] ideal for dress-up from children to adults; local theater groups; former dancers looking for memorabilia; and anyone who would enjoy supporting a good cause by owning a piece of this historical collection,” Schalk said in a press release.

For a sneak preview, contact Schalk via email or text at 203.858.3362.

“Making Wilton Beautiful” Kicks Off New Fundraiser

Through generous donations and the efforts of the “Making Wilton Beautiful” initiative, a town beautification campaign spearheaded by the Wilton Garden Club, the town center’s lampposts have been adorned with cheerful flower baskets over the course of the summer and sparkling snowflakes during the holiday season. This year, in a significant upgrade to their beautification efforts, the organizers extended the display of lighted snowflakes and hanging flower baskets all the way down River Rd. to Horseshoe Pond.

“Festively decorated town squares add a joyous feel and holiday cheer to the center of town. It encourages people to get out of the house and stroll the streets. It’s healthy and peaceful and promotes a robust dining and shopping environment for the town’s merchants,” campaign co-chair Suzanne Knutson said.

While the lighted snowflakes are paid for in full, the flower baskets must be purchased new each year. Accordingly, the “Making Wilton Beautiful” organizers are once again appealing to the community to help pay for the flowers. Tax-deductible donations can be made online or by checks made payable to “Wilton Garden Club” and mailed to P.O. Box 121, Wilton, CT 06897. Every donation, large or small, makes a positive difference in enhancing the beauty of Wilton.