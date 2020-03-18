Caraluzzi’s Market in Georgetown Shifts Store Hours & Offers Senior-Only Early Shopping

In an effort to help protect an at-risk population of seniors, Caraluzzi’s Market today announced it will offer senior-only shopping hours at the Georgetown location. The store will open from 6:30-7:30 a.m. daily for shoppers over the age of 65 years.

A statement on the store’s website asked other shoppers to, “…please be respectful and reserve this time to allow seniors to shop.”

All customers are welcome to shop during the store’s newly adjusted schedule of 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. until further notice.

The adjusted schedule is an effort “to ensure a clean and safe environment… [and] to further allow additional replenishment and sanitation,” the statement said.