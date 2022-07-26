Career Growth at ASML Wilton — A Local Success Story [SPONSORED]

sponsored post

ASML continues to see significant growth at its Wilton, CT site. The campus at 77 Danbury Rd. is ASML’s largest research and development and manufacturing facility outside of its headquarters in the Netherlands. With over 2,500 employees, the Wilton team has expertise in mechatronics and optical fabrication that advance the technology of lithography systems used to make nearly all of the world’s semiconductors, or computer chips.

ASML could not meet the demand of customers without dedicated employees like David London and Minh Hoang. Both employees completed their education while working a full-time job, creating rewarding and professional career paths at ASML.

London was working as an automotive technician while studying engineering science at Housatonic Community College when a radio advertisement alerted him to an opportunity at ASML. He applied and joined ASML in 2018 as a third-shift continuous polishing technician in the Optical Fabrication Department. While working at ASML, he became interested in engineering and decided to enroll at Fairfield University to obtain an engineering degree with assistance from ASML’s tuition reimbursement program. Now, London has successfully moved up to a role as a Process Engineer working in advanced kinematics, ultrasonics and fracture mechanics.

He remains grateful for the career opportunity and is committed to continuing to work hard. “With ASML’s support, I’ve expanded my knowledge and am applying it to my work every day. I feel encouraged to grow professionally here,” London said.

Minh was a freshman at Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture in Vietnam before she moved to the U.S in 2016 to begin her studies at Housatonic Community College. She applied for a FLEX position at ASML via a family referral. After a year, she was offered a full-time role as a third-shift Quality Control Inspector in the Optical Fabrication department. Minh transferred to Fairfield University to finish her education, and she’s now been with ASML for five years.

​​“I’m proud to have finished my degree and excited to continue my career at ASML. ​​​​​​​I enjoy my work and collaborating with my colleagues.” Minh said.

During their Capstone Project at Fairfield University, London and Minh were mentored by ASML’s Andy Judge, Wafer Sensor Alignment Manager, who served as the senior design project advisor. The capstone project is a unique opportunity to carry out independent group research in order to devise an innovative solution for a real-world problem. London and Minh’s careers are evolving driven by their ambition and desire to expand their knowledge through education and assisted by ASML’s tuition reimbursement program.

ASML’s well-established partnership with Fairfield University has proven to be a great source of technical talent. We actively support numerous initiatives in academia at target schools including MIT, Cornell, University of Connecticut, University of Arizona, and many others.

Apply now to an open role at ASML’s Wilton office on the ASML Careers website.