Despite High Temperatures, Wilton Chamber’s Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale Sees “Good Turnout”

Despite temperatures in the high 90s, visitors came out to Wilton Center by the hundreds to stroll through booths and stop in stores during the Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Street Fair and Sidewalk Sales on Saturday, July 23.

Calling it a “good turnout,” Chamber executive director Camille Carriero estimated approximately 400 guests braved the heat wave to walk along Old Ridgefield Rd., which had been closed to vehicles to allow only pedestrian traffic. Carriero reported talking to many attendees who were either new to Wilton or residents of neighboring towns, including Norwalk and Ridgefield.

Over 70 vendors participated in the event (including GOOD Morning Wilton), ranging from small retailers to nonprofit organizations to Wilton’s political parties.

“The heat was definitely a big concern during the event and we’re thankful for all the help that the volunteers from Wilton CERT provided and the vendors that kept our guests well hydrated by offering free bottled water, relief from the hot sun with their tents and even a misting and cooling station. As the Chamber of Commerce, we strive to promote our town, our local business, and the organizations in our community with this annual event. We hope that the attendees this past weekend continue to shop, dine, and support our local businesses as this will benefit our entire community,” Carriero said.