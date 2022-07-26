CT Humane Society Invites Community to Fundraising Events at New Wilton Location Site

Last year, the Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) won approval from Town officials to build a new Animal Resource Center in at 863 Danbury Rd. in Wilton. Part of the CHS motivation is the belief that pets should never suffer the heartache of losing their home because their person has hit a rough patch and can no longer afford pet food or veterinary care, even though this is the reality for some people all over Connecticut.

The CT Humane Society’s new Wilton location will provide resources to keep pets in the homes they love, together forever with their families. The new facility, projected to open in spring 2024, will have an adoption center as well as a reduced-fee public veterinary clinic, a pet food pantry, and a training center for humane education.

Wilton residents and community members are invited to two events at the site of the new location to help CHS kick off the final phase of its fundraising campaign, on Thursday, July 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 30, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Guests can meet CHS staff and board members, tour the location and hear a short presentation with info about current and planned programs. Light refreshments will be available as well.

”This final phase of the Capital Campaign is one worthy of celebration,” said Campaign Chairperson and Board Member Gretchen Dale. “Our capital campaign members and volunteers have been busy telling the story and gathering gifts and pledges and I’m proud to say we’ve raised $10 million of our $13.5 million goal.”

To help bring the project to the finish line and break ground at the earliest possible date Dale has given a matching fund of up to $100,000 for donations given during this final phase of the campaign.

Both events are open to the public but RSVPs are required. To attend, contact Kim Salamone by phone at 203.227.4137, ext. 6613, or via email. To learn more about the project, visit the Humane Society’s website.