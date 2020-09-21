Celebrate 20th Ambler Farm Day with “Cruise-Thru” Event–Watch GMW’s Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Preview[VIDEO]

COVID-19 makes everything different in 2020, and Ambler Farm Day will be no exception. How will Ambler Farm turn its annual fall festival that attracts crowds of thousands every year into something even more special–especially for the event’s 20th anniversary?

This Oct. 4, the public will get to celebrate those 20 years with Cruise-thru Ambler Farm Day, a unique, coronavirus-safe version with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see Wilton’s jewel in a totally new way. Visitors will be able to pack their ‘quaranteam’ in the car on for a fundraising field trip on wheels at the farm!

For the first time ever, participants will be able to drive from one end of the farm to the other and enjoy an assortment of activities, take-home kits, gifts, and treats scattered along the way.

In our exclusive, behind-the-scenes video, GOOD Morning Wilton gives you an up-close look at what each carload will experience at the more than 15 different modified Ambler Farm Day attractions along the cruise-thru route. Watch our tour to see the drive-thru activities and hear some special, GMW-only announcements. (PLUS! Watch to find out who gets a pie in the face, live on video!)

Drive-thru activities include:

Life is a “Hay” Way

Take-Home Scarecrow Kit

Wilton Historical Society Suffrage Display

Art Exhibit and Purchase

Drive-by Wilton Police Department

Drive-by Wilton Fire Department

Ambler Farm Organic Produce Pick-up

Painted Cookie Pick-up

Dunk a Local

Take-Home Kids Craft Kit

Live Music

Apple Slingshot

Apple Pie Pick-up

Pie-in-the-Face Toss

Pumpkin Patch Pick-up

College Creamery Popsicles-to-go

AFD 20th Anniversary Gift

With an emphasis on fun and safety, supporters are invited to join in making history for Ambler Farm’s 20th Anniversary. While it will certainly be different than years past, Ambler Farm Day 2020 will definitely be memorable!

There are limited entry/start times from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. Register today before the limited spots are gone and support a much-needed fundraiser for the farm in a year when several programs and fundraisers have had to be canceled due to the virus.

All proceeds from the $100 per car entry will directly benefit Ambler Farm.