Wilton Police Ask for Public’s Help ID’ing Robbery Suspect

The Wilton Police Department is investigating recent commercial burglaries involving the same unidentified suspect (pictured). Lt. Gregg Phillipson, the department’s Public Information Officer, issued a request for public assistance in identifying the individual.

Phillipson said there were two incidents in question, both of which occurred on the evening of Aug. 7. While he could not release the exact locations of the burglaries, he did say that they occurred “near the center of Town on Rte. 7.”

Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to call Detective Kip Tarrant at 203.834.6260. Calls can also be placed to the department’s anonymous tip line, 203.563.0256 or sent via email.