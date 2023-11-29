The annual Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Stroll is this Friday Dec. 1. All residents are invited to join the festivities beginning at 5 p.m., hosted by the chamber together with event sponsors Fairfield County Bank and Meadow Ridge and in partnership with the Town of Wilton, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Volunteers Ambulance Corps, Wilton Kiwanis Club and several retailers and businesses in the Town Center,

Get in the holiday spirit as by warming up by a roaring bonfire and partake in the marshmallow roast and hot cocoa provided by the Wilton Kiwanis Club at Schenck’s Island. Head to the Town Green to be enchanted by the strolling carolers and dance performance from Wilton’s Conservatory of Dance. Families can enjoy crafts and treats provided by local non-profit organizations, and new this year, Justin Baiad Photography will be creating a magical winter experience with digital photo packages at the Holiday Stroll. Get a portrait with Buddy the Elf as he joins in the fun. In the tradition of giving back for the holiday season, all proceeds from the photo session will benefit Trackside Teen Center.

In addition to the festivities at the Town Green and Schenck’s Island, from 5:30-7 p.m., Wilton Library staff will welcome visitors outside their front entrance handing out special gift bags with sweet treats, while supplies last. Children can stop by the Children’s Library to make a special bookmark to take home with their books. Visitors are invited to shop for gifts and stocking stuffers at the Holiday Book Sale in the gallery.

At 5:45 p.m. the community will officially kick off the Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony followed by the much-anticipated arrival of Santa at the Town Green, ushered in by the Wilton Fire Department’s Ladder Truck 5. Children of all ages will be able to visit Santa at the gazebo where they can share their holiday wishes and receive a special treat starting at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the magic of the holidays and join in the festivities with Wilton retailers, restaurants, and local businesses. Chamber officials encourage the community to stroll through town, visit, shop and enjoy the generous hospitality of participating local businesses that evening. A special rickshaw ride through Wilton Center will be provided by College Bound Rickshaw for the enjoyment of attendees.

Chamber Executive Director Camille Carriero encouraged residents to enjoy the tradition at the stroll, for their fun as well as to support local businesses.

“The Chamber would like to give special thanks to our event sponsors, Fairfield County Bank and Meadow Ridge, along with the merchants and businesses who host such festive and welcoming receptions at their stores. Community celebrations like these help residents get into the holiday spirit and kick off the season! Please remember to Shop, Dine and Support our local businesses,” Carriero said.

The Holiday Stroll is a rain or shine event.