With home field advantage, the third-seeded Wilton High School Warriors football team won their first post-season game, the quarterfinals of the CIAC Class MM tournament. The Warriors advance to the semifinal game this Sunday, Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m. against Masuk High School in Monroe.

Gretchen McMahon Photography

Cole Stevenson catches the ball in the endzone for a Warrior touchdown in Tuesday Night’s quarterfinal game against Platt Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Joey Hagerty gets past a Platt defender in the Warriors’ decisive win Tuesday night in the CIAC post season quarterfinals. The score was 35-14 Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Peter Reyes looks upfield for the carry in Wilton’s CIAC quarterfinals win against Platt Tuesday night at Fujitani Field. The Warriors advance to the Semifinal game this Sunday against Masuk HS in Monroe, Sunday at 1230PM Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography