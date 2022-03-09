Chamber to Hold 2022 Economic Forecast Meeting In-Person with AdvanceCT’s Peter Denious

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Wilton Library Association, will be holding its “2022 Economic Forecast Meeting” in person this year, at the Brubeck Room in the Wilton Library on Tuesday, April 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Again this year, the meeting will be led by Peter Denious, President and C.E.O. of AdvanceCT, a private nonprofit economic development corporation, driving job creation and new capital investment in Connecticut through business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts, in close cooperation with state, regional and local partners.

Denious, also a Wilton resident, came to AdvanceCT in August 2019 as an accomplished private equity and venture capital professional who helped realize commercial and economic opportunities by connecting ideas, people, and capital.

For the previous 17 years, Denious worked for FLAG Capital Management and its successor, Aberdeen Standard Investments, based in Stamford, CT. He was a member of the senior leadership team responsible for growing the FLAG private equity platform to over $6.5 billion in AUM from approximately $1 billion when he joined in 2001. During his tenure, Denious oversaw the venture capital fund investment program and became deeply involved with FLAG’s push into international markets, particularly Europe and Asia. He was a member of both the Investment and Management Committees and was ultimately responsible for a $2 billion investment portfolio.

Before FLAG, he worked for J.H. Whitney & Co. a direct private investment firm based in Stamford. He started his private equity career following business school at BancBoston Capital based in Boston, MA. Prior to graduate school, Denious worked for Prudential Securities and Chemical Bank in investment and commercial banking.

Denious is a graduate of Trinity College and received his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, where he is a board member of the Center for Private Equity and Venture Capital. Denious is an ex-officio member of Gov. Ned Lamont’s Workforce Council. He is also a member of Social Venture Partners Connecticut, a not-for-profit focused on closing the opportunity gap in Connecticut by supporting innovative organizations and initiatives in education and workforce development.

There is no charge for this event, but registration is required, and space is limited. Registration is available at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s Event Page. The library’s COVID protocols will be followed at the time of the event. Please see the Wilton Library’s homepage for details.

For further questions or information, please contact Chamber Executive Director, Camille Carriero via email or by calling 203.762.0567.