How You Can Help those Impacted in Ukraine

Watching the troubling events in Europe has outraged the world and left so many people feeling powerless, asking, “How can we help the people of Ukraine?” Here in Wilton there are efforts being organized, and we’ve listed some below where you can consider helping if you’re moved to. (We’ve also included links to some national and international organizations too.)
If you have other information of Wilton groups or individuals organizing aid or fundraising for Ukraine, please submit them through our submit a story link. Because GMW is focused on Wilton, we’re looking for efforts with direct connection to Wilton.
In and around Wilton
- Wilton Girl Scout Ambassador Troop 50794 is organizing a collection of goods to Ukraine. Items can be dropped off at 149 Dudley Rd., in the box on the porch, now through Mar. 11. Most needed are medicines (non-prescription) and first aid items, including tourniquets.
- Wilton Community Outreach, a service effort formed by a group of Wilton High School juniors, is collecting gently used winter clothes to help people in Ukraine. Donations can be dropped off at Trackside from March 6-12. Email WHS student Colin Tsai with questions.
- Temple B’nai Chaim (82 Portland Ave. in the Wilton section of Georgetown) is holding a Bake Sale for Ukraine, and anyone in the community can participate as a baker or a buyer. Participation (i.e. baking and/or eating) is not limited to members of TBC — everyone is invited to support this bake sale for the people of Ukraine, in a simple (and delicious) way to enrich a Sunday and involve kids in giving back.
Bakers—To Donate Treats: bring individually wrapped treats to Temple B’nai Chaim on Sunday, Mar. 13 between 9-10 a.m. (Ingredient cards, vegan, nut-free, and gluten-free treats are welcomed and encouraged!)
Buyers—To Purchase Treats: come to Temple B’nai Chaim on Sunday, Mar. 13, between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cash only.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit The Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield’s Ukraine Emergency Assistance Fund which provides humanitarian support including first aid, basic necessities such as food, medicine and clothing, and medical support, and transportation to bring displaced people to the borders or safe facilities, and temporary housing either in Ukraine or across the border while they wait for shelter outside the conflict zone or to make Aliyah in Israel.
Anyone who cannot attend or bake but wants to support this effort can donate online (select the Tzedakah/Social Action Fund in the drop-down menu). Feel free to note, “In Lieu Of Bake Sale Attendance.” Amounts will be matched.
- Pawel’s Children Inc. is a 501(c)3 foundation started by a Wilton mother in rememberance of her son, Pawel, after he passed away in 2012. While it was founded to support children attending a school in Rajasthan, India, Pawel’s Children is extending support to schools in Poland, where Pawel was born, that are caring for and educating Ukrainian refugees. The goal is to feed all of the Ukrainian refugees taken in by the school Pawel’s mother, Monika Sywak, attended as a child. According to the Pawel’s Children website, “Just $20 will provide an entire month of hot meals to a Ukrainian child,” and with no organizational overhead, “100% of every dollar donated goes directly to support the education and well-being of children in need.”
- Wilton residents Sean and Katherine Lentner have been working with friends and contacts in Europe, particularly in Romania as well as Russian and Ukranian friends whose families are trying to get to safety. Starting in late February, they connected with several families in Kyiv and have helped coordinate transport for Ukrainian refugees and getting them to various locations throughout the rest of Europe. Sean traveled to Romania on March 6, to connect with a long-time colleague and friend; they registered as volunteers with a volunteer group (Neamt Civic Initiative and Local Development Association) to help carry out civilian rescues. Katherine started a charitable Fundly account online to help provide monetary aide, medical assistance, food, warmth and rent money to help house as many families as they can. One effort Lentner’s team coordinated has already helped secure a gym with bedding, blankets, food and supplies to shelter 70 families with children and pets. Visit the Fundly webpage that been set up to donate and follow the efforts of Lentner’s team overseas.
Broader National/International Efforts
- Save The Children is a well-regarded, Fairfield, CT-based organization that focuses on helping children in need around the world. They have established a dedicated Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to help that country’s children who have been caught in the middle of armed conflict, forced from their homes in freezing temperatures, and exposed to injury, hunger and cold. Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.
- The Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund has been started by GoFundMe.org, the website’s non-profit arm. It is raising donations that will be distributed to verified nonprofit organizations helping to provide access to food, shelter, medical services, education, psychosocial support, and other emergency relief costs. The company says it is working with partners including the U.S. Department of State and Global Giving to identify organizations that are providing effective relief now to those impacted.
- GoFundMe also has a dedicated page featuring verified efforts from around the globe that the company says its “Trust & Safety team” has checked out.
- The World Central Kitchen is working to help feed displaced Ukrainians as they flee their homes. Now more than two million Ukrainians have fled their homes in search of safety, with many more expected to follow. Working at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland, WCK began serving hot, nourishing meals immediately. Now, WCK has expanded efforts to serve people across the region in Romania, Moldova, and Hungary, and is also partnering with restaurants inside of Ukraine to get hot meals to anyone in need.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross is responding to urgent humanitarian needs, including having the organization’s water engineers and doctors try to help more than three million people access clean water and improve the living conditions of more than 66,000 whose homes have been damaged by heavy fighting. Donations to the International Committee of the Red Cross help the ICRC remain active in Ukraine, saving and protecting the lives of victims of armed conflict and violence.