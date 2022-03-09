How You Can Help those Impacted in Ukraine

Watching the troubling events in Europe has outraged the world and left so many people feeling powerless, asking, “How can we help the people of Ukraine?” Here in Wilton there are efforts being organized, and we’ve listed some below where you can consider helping if you’re moved to. (We’ve also included links to some national and international organizations too.)

In and around Wilton

is organizing a collection of goods to Ukraine. Items can be dropped off at , in the box on the porch, now through . Most needed are medicines (non-prescription) and first aid items, including tourniquets. Wilton Community Outreach , a service effort formed by a group of Wilton High School juniors, is collecting gently used winter clothes to help people in Ukraine. Donations can be dropped off at Trackside from March 6-12 . Email WHS student Colin Tsai with questions.

, a service effort formed by a group of juniors, is collecting gently used winter clothes to help people in Ukraine. Donations can be dropped off at Trackside from . Email WHS student with questions. Temple B’nai Chaim (82 Portland Ave. in the Wilton section of Georgetown) is holding a Bake Sale for Ukraine, and anyone in the community can participate as a baker or a buyer. Participation (i.e. baking and/or eating) is not limited to members of TBC — everyone is invited to support this bake sale for the people of Ukraine, in a simple (and delicious) way to enrich a Sunday and involve kids in giving back.

Bakers—To Donate Treats: bring individually wrapped treats to Temple B’nai Chaim on Sunday, Mar. 13 between 9-10 a.m. (Ingredient cards, vegan, nut-free, and gluten-free treats are welcomed and encouraged!)

Buyers—To Purchase Treats: come to Temple B’nai Chaim on Sunday, Mar. 13, between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cash only.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit The Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield’s Ukraine Emergency Assistance Fund which provides humanitarian support including first aid, basic necessities such as food, medicine and clothing, and medical support, and transportation to bring displaced people to the borders or safe facilities, and temporary housing either in Ukraine or across the border while they wait for shelter outside the conflict zone or to make Aliyah in Israel.

Anyone who cannot attend or bake but wants to support this effort can donate online (select the Tzedakah/Social Action Fund in the drop-down menu). Feel free to note, “In Lieu Of Bake Sale Attendance.” Amounts will be matched.

Pawel’s Children Inc. is a 501(c)3 foundation started by a Wilton mother in rememberance of her son, Pawel, after he passed away in 2012. While it was founded to support children attending a school in Rajasthan, India, Pawel’s Children is extending support to schools in Poland, where Pawel was born, that are caring for and educating Ukrainian refugees. The goal is to feed all of the Ukrainian refugees taken in by the school Pawel’s mother, Monika Sywak , attended as a child. According to the Pawel’s Children website, “Just $20 will provide an entire month of hot meals to a Ukrainian child,” and with no organizational overhead, “100% of every dollar donated goes directly to support the education and well-being of children in need.”

, attended as a child. According to the Pawel’s Children website, “Just $20 will provide an entire month of hot meals to a Ukrainian child,” and with no organizational overhead, “100% of every dollar donated goes directly to support the education and well-being of children in need.” Wilton residents Sean and Katherine Lentner have been working with friends and contacts in Europe, particularly in Romania as well as Russian and Ukranian friends whose families are trying to get to safety. Starting in late February, they connected with several families in Kyiv and have helped coordinate transport for Ukrainian refugees and getting them to various locations throughout the rest of Europe. Sean traveled to Romania on March 6, to connect with a long-time colleague and friend; they registered as volunteers with a volunteer group (Neamt Civic Initiative and Local Development Association) to help carry out civilian rescues. Katherine started a charitable Fundly account online to help provide monetary aide, medical assistance, food, warmth and rent money to help house as many families as they can. One effort Lentner’s team coordinated has already helped secure a gym with bedding, blankets, food and supplies to shelter 70 families with children and pets. Visit the Fundly webpage that been set up to donate and follow the efforts of Lentner’s team overseas.

